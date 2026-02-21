Araghchi announces date for new talks in Geneva

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he may meet with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva on Thursday, February 26.

"We are still working on that, and we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides, concerns and interests," Araghchi said.

Speaking about preparing a response to U.S. proposals regarding Iran's nuclear program, he revealed the timeframe for delivering a response to Witkoff, CBS reported.

"We are working on those elements. And I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday, in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible," Aragchi said.

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on resolving the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva.