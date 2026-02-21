Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza once again

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across various parts of the Gaza Strip early Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement in force.

Israeli warplanes targeted eastern areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire on the eastern areas of Khan Younis in the south, while naval forces fired toward the city’s coastline, according to the witnesses.

In Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on eastern areas, accompanied by sporadic artillery shelling on the same locations, eyewitnesses said.

It was reported that a U.S.-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that has killed more than 72,000 people.

Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 612 Palestinians and injuring 1,640 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.