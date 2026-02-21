EU not to adopt 20th sanctions package against Russia today - Kallas

The European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia will not be adopted today, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said before a regular meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers in Brussels where discussion of the 20th sanctions package was planned.

The bloc’s top diplomat said the bloc's 27 foreign ministers gathering in Brussels would likely not agree on the 20th package of sanctions.

“I think there is not going to be progress regarding this today. But we will definitely make this push,” Kallas said.

The EU has failed to get the United States’ and G7 support in order to jointly block Russian oil deliveries under its 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, a diplomatic source in Brussels has told TASS.