Azerbaijan wins 6 medals at World Cup in Baku

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, AGF Trophy, has concluded in Baku on February 22.

Two-day tournament hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena saw 66 gymnasts from 6 countries competing for top honors.

The Azerbaijani national team delivered an outstanding performance, finishing the competition with a total haul of 6 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, AzerTAc reported.

The Azerbaijani duo of Magsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova showcased exceptional performance in the mixed synchronized trampoline program, climbing to the highest step of the podium to claim the gold medal.

In the tumbling discipline, Mikhail Malkin secured gold, while his teammate Tofig Aliyev earned a silver medal.

Seljan Mahsudova clinched a silver medal in the individual trampoline program, while Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Humbatova (women's synchronized), as well as Magsud Mahsudov - Huseyn Abbasov (men's synchronized) bagged bronze medals.