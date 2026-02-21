Strike on Iran: has decision been made?

The United States has decided to attack Iran early this week, Bild reported, citing former CIA officer John Kiriakou.

Citing information he said came from a former colleague in the White House, Kiriakou claimed the U.S. was preparing to strike Iran as early as Monday or Tuesday, 23-24 February.

He pointed out that although U.S. President Donald Trump publicly granted Tehran a 10-day ultimatum to agree to a broad diplomatic deal, such public deadlines frequently serve as strategic diversions.

The former CIA agent said that within the U.S. administration divisions had formed. According to him, an anti-war bloc is led by Vice President JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard, alongside the director of national intelligence. In contrast, he described a pro-intervention camp pushing for military action against Iran, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.