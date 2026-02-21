Israel preparing alliance against Islamic radical movements - report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel on February 25 for an official visit that will result in closer “economic cooperation, diplomatic cooperation, and security cooperation,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, The Times of Israel reported.

According to him, Israel and India will also advance cooperation in high-tech, in AI and in quantum.

"We will create an entire system - essentially a kind of hexagon of alliances - around or within the Middle East," Netanyahu said.

He listed India, Greece, Cyprus, and unnamed Arab, African and Asian countries.

"The intention here is to create an axis of countries that see reality, the challenges, and the goals in the same way, in contrast to the radical axes. Both the radical Shiite axis and the emerging radical Sunni axis," Netanyahu said.

Modi is set to address the Knesset that afternoon at 4:30 p.m., and both leaders will visit Yad Vashem and attend an innovation event in Jerusalem.