Russia celebrates Defender of Fatherlands Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a video address on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland’s Day.

"Comrades, friends, I cordially congratulate all citizens of Russia, our veterans, military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces on Defender of the Fatherland Day," Vladimir Putin said.

The supreme commander-in-chief said that February 23 has been marked in Russia for many decades now as one of the most important national holidays,

"It has become a symbol of the people’s sincere love for their defenders, of pride in the Army and Navy, in those who have devoted their lives to serving the Fatherland, who reliably stand guard over its sovereignty and security, who are loyal to their military oath and conscientiously fulfill their professional duty," Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that for generations, they have been cherishing the memory of every chapter of our Fatherland’s military history.

"It was created thanks to the military art of the great commanders, the unbending will and courage of soldiers and commanders, our ancestors, who, at the first call of the Motherland, stood up and took their place in the ranks alongside their comrades-in-arms," Vladimir Putin said.

In his video address, the head of state outlined plans to strengthen the Army and Navy, and made a special mention of the unity of the peoples of Russia.