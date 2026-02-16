Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan hold phone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian leader confirmed his participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit scheduled for late May and accepted an invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan holds the EAEU chairmanship this year. According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader "confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana at the end of May."

"Tokayev invited the Russian president to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan tied to this event. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the statement reads.

The Kremlin informed that, among other things, the countries' leaders also discussed "topical issues on the international agenda" and "agreed to remain in close contact."