Putin, Trump, Xi may hold trilateral meeting at APEC summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility of such a meeting, the Russian presidential aide said: "This issue was discussed."
“And if things go as planned, a meeting between the three of them could be arranged. Or, at the very least, a meeting with everyone would be a must," Ushakov said.
Russia, China and the United States are part of the 21-member APEC. Shenzhen, China, will host the next leaders' summit November 18-19.