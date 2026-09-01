Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin, Trump, Xi may hold trilateral meeting at APEC summit - Kremlin

Putin, Trump, Xi may hold trilateral meeting at APEC summit - Kremlin
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. ‌President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility ⁠of such a meeting, the Russian presidential aide said: "This issue ​was discussed."

“And if things go as planned, a meeting between the three of them could be arranged. Or, at the very least, a meeting with everyone would be a must," Ushakov said.

Russia, China and the United ​States are ​part of ⁠the 21-member APEC. Shenzhen, China, will host the next leaders' ​summit November 18-19.

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