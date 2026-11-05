Moscow and Tehran discuss expanding cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

According to the Iranian official, the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran and the Russian gas supplies were discussed among other matters at his talks with the Russian leader.

"At the meeting with Putin, we discussed the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran, which would allow Iran to both resolve its own gas shortages and sell Russian gas to neighboring countries," Rezaei said.

Furthermore, he said that the discussions covered regional issues, including "the post-war situation and regional security."