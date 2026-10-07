Putin invites CIS colleagues to informal summit in St Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the traditional pre-New Year informal summit in St. Petersburg on December 21.

"Of course, in keeping with our fine tradition, dear friends, I would like to invite all of you to St. Petersburg on December 21, as usual, where we traditionally gather for an informal, friendly meeting," Putin said.

"We can discuss all current and future issues," the Russian leader noted at a meeting of CIS leaders, outlining the agenda for the pre-New Year’s meeting.