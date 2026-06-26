Qatar to unfreeze 6 bln dollars in Iranian frozen assets

Iran and Qatar have agreed to unblock $6 bln out of a total of $12 bln in Iranian assets held in the emirate, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Under the agreements reached, $6 bln out of the total $12 bln in Iranian funds held in Qatar will be unblocked and returned to the country. The necessary work to return the remaining portion of these funds is also continuing," Pezeshkian said.

On June 20, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States, together with Qatar, was working on a mechanism that would allow Iran to use part of its frozen assets to purchase humanitarian goods. According to the newspaper, Tehran may initially gain access to the $6 bln held in Qatar.