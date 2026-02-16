Repaired Balakan ferry sets sail on maiden voyage on Caspian

Balakan ferry of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a part of the AZCON Holding, has set off on its first voyage to Kuryk port of Kazakhstan after the repair, ASCO reported.

"The repair process was carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. During this process, the ferry underwent hull welding, pipe laying, electrical work, and the renewal of the steam boiler and watertight doors," the report reads.

Furthermore, the mechanical and electrical components of the deck cranes, as well as the crew living and service rooms, were repaired.

The above-water section of the ferry and the wagon deck were cleaned and repainted with two coats of paint, Trend reported.

The Balakan ferry, which is 154.8 meters long and 17.5 meters wide, has a maximum speed of 12.5 knots and a deadweight capacity of 5,400 tons.