Return to Karabakh: 41 families resettle in Khojavend

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city, according to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

According to the report, at this stage, 41 families (163 people) are being relocated to the city of Khojavand.

This comes as a result of the first phase of the "Great Return" state program.

The relocated persons are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.