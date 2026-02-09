Rosaviatsiya ready to resume flights to US

Russia is ready to resume direct air traffic with the United States, head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport Dmitry Yadrov said.

According to him, the resumption of direct air travel between the two countries is possible provided that a number of restrictions on Russian air carriers are lifted.

He recalled that Russia wasn't the one imposing flight restrictions, Moscow took a reciprocal measure after the United States imposed restrictions on Russian airlines.

"And when air traffic resumes, we must first and foremost be guided by the lifting of these restrictions, of course, by the fact that our aircraft that arrive there will not be impounded, and that the full range of aircraft maintenance will be carried out," Yadrov said.

With the mutual resumption of direct air traffic between Russia and the United States, American air carriers will have more favorable conditions, head of the agency added.