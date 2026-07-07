Russia and Azerbaijan to continue constructive dialogue

First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council Andrey Yatskin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev held a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Embassy press service reported.

The officials reviewed the outcomes of the Russian delegation's participation in the 24th Inter-Parliamentary Commission session in Baku on June 17–18, agreeing that the bilateral agenda requires concrete initiatives, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining effective cooperation between the Azerbaijani Embassy and relevant Federation Council committees, as well as coordinating joint action at multilateral parliamentary forums.

At the Baku session, Milli Majlis First Deputy Chairman Ali Akhmedov noted that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are built on strong traditions of good neighborliness and that interparliamentary dialogue remains an important tool for their further development.