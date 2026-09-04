Russia and US have financial points of convergence - Siluanov

Moscow and Washington have certain points of convergence on financial matters that need to be discussed, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Today, geopolitical tensions persist between our countries, which are certainly affecting relations between financial agencies," Siluanov said. "We sought to find common ground; there are points of convergence and they need to be discussed," Siluanov said.

He stressed that it’s important to understand that political differences do not abolish economic and business matters, TASS reported.

The Russian finance minister took part in a G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the U.S. city of Asheville from August 31 to September 1. On the sidelines of the event, he held a number of bilateral meetings, including with Bessent.