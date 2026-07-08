Russia bans diesel exports

Russian authorities have imposed a ban on diesel fuel exports to increase supplies to the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced at еру meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the cabinet.

"Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was imposed, and this will allow us to increase supplies to the domestic market," Novak said.

On Wednesday, the Russian government also announced that it had extended the temporary ban on diesel fuel exports to diesel fuel producers. This decision will not affect supplies under intergovernmental agreements. Previously, Russia had a ban on diesel fuel exports for non-producers. Therefore, Russia has now imposed a complete ban on diesel fuel exports for all market participants.