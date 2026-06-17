Russia expects Witkoff and Kushner to visit country soon - Dmitriev

Russia is expecting a visit from U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner soon, Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

The RFIF CEO said he would not name specific dates, but the dialogue is definitely continuing. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had a very good conversation. All the Europeans and the British are furious that this dialogue is continuing, he noted.

"So we are definitely expecting [them] in the near future. Well, the dates will be announced by the [Russian] presidential administration," Dmitriev said.

Earlier on June 16, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the Kremlin expects Witkoff and Kushner to come to Moscow for talks on Ukraine after the memorandum of understanding is signed between Washington and Tehran.