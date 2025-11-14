Russia handed over suspect in Sukhumi shooting to Abkhazia

Russian law enforcement officials handed over a suspect in the Sukhumi shooting to their Abkhazian counterparts. The incident occurred on November 11.

Russia has handed over a suspect in the Sukhumi shooting to Abkhazia, the republic's State Security Service (SSS) reports.

"As part of the interagency cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia, a procedure was completed on November 15 to hand over a suspect in the preparation and organization of the murder of an Abkhaz citizen, which took place on November 11 in Sukhumi, ”

– the SSS informed.

Several individuals potentially involved in the incident in Abkhazia were previously detained in Russia. One of the suspects was detained in Adler.