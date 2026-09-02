Russia may join Yerevan metro station construction

Armenia is in talks with Russia on the joint construction of the Ajapnyak metro station in Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We are also discussing with Russia the possibility of their participation in the construction of the Ajapnyak metro station, as they have extensive experience. We would be glad if they supported us in this matter",

Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, this is essentially a new stage in the development of the Yerevan metro and that cooperation with Russia in this area could extend beyond the Ajapnyak project.