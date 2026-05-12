Trump arrives in Beijing

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing. Trump will spend three days in China.

The US leader is making his second trip to China, following his first visit in 2017, when Beijing and Washington signed economic agreements worth $250 billion.

During this visit, Trump plans to emphasize economic cooperation, though Iran will also be a central topic. The discussions will additionally cover Taiwan, the Ukrainian crisis, and global energy issues.

The US delegation features a significant group of heads of major American corporations, including the heads of Nvidia, Tesla, SpaceX, Apple, Boeing, and BlackRock. Trump intends to reach an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping on opening China to US companies.