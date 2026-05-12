Iranian authorities promise to restore internet access to country

Internet access in Iran will soon be restored, according to a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) press service, citing the office of the Iranian president.

The statement explained that the restrictions had been imposed due to national security concerns - a necessary step during wartime - but emphasized that they would not be permanent.

Internet connectivity was almost entirely cut off on February 28, the day the US-Israeli military operation against Iran began, making the shutdown one of the longest in the world.

Earlier this year, Iran also shut down internet and mobile services during mass protests on January 8. Those restrictions were partially lifted on January 17.