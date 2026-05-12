Baku and Bratislava to be connected by direct flights this fall

Direct flights between Baku and Bratislava are set to begin this October, Slovak National Council Speaker Richard Raši announced at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

"Countries are most effectively connected when people can move and interact freely. In this regard, it is important to note that starting this October, we will launch direct flights between Bratislava, our capital, and Baku to maximize the potential of this new route",

Raši said.

Slovakia's Tourism Information Center opened in Azerbaijan this year, aiming to attract Azerbaijani visitors, Raši also noted. The launch of direct flights is expected to boost tourism and business ties between the two countries.