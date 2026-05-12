Vestnik Kavkaza

US pharmaceutical shipments to Russia increased 300-fold

US pharmaceutical shipments to Russia increased 300-fold
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian imports of American pharmaceuticals surged 300-fold in March, reaching over $3 million, according to data from the US National Statistics Service.

The abnormal increase follows an unusually low level of imports in February, when Russia purchased only $10,000 worth of US medicine.

The March figure represents the highest volume of US drug shipments to Russia since September 2023, when purchases totaled nearly $9 million.

Despite the sharp rise, Russian imports still account for less than one percent of total US drug exports. Brazil remains the top buyer of US pharmaceuticals, accounting for approximately 14% of all shipments.

485 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.