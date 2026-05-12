US pharmaceutical shipments to Russia increased 300-fold

Russian imports of American pharmaceuticals surged 300-fold in March, reaching over $3 million, according to data from the US National Statistics Service.

The abnormal increase follows an unusually low level of imports in February, when Russia purchased only $10,000 worth of US medicine.

The March figure represents the highest volume of US drug shipments to Russia since September 2023, when purchases totaled nearly $9 million.

Despite the sharp rise, Russian imports still account for less than one percent of total US drug exports. Brazil remains the top buyer of US pharmaceuticals, accounting for approximately 14% of all shipments.