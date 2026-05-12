Vestnik Kavkaza

EU acts against Georgian television channels

EU acts against Georgian television channels
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Parliament has denied accreditation to Georgian TV channel Imedi for a period of one year, according to the channel itself.

In addition to this, Imedi, along with Rustavi 2 and POSTV, were denied accreditation to cover the 135th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. It should be noted that Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will also attend this event.

In both cases, the parties that denied accreditation did not provide any reasons for their decisions, the statement clarified.

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