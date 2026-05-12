Dates for first Russian-Arab summit announced

The first Russian-Arab summit, initially postponed because of the escalation in the Middle East, is now scheduled for late summer or autumn, according to Andrei Belyaninov, Secretary General of the Assembly of the Peoples of the World.

According to Belyaninov, the summit will indeed take place in 2026, as Arab nations have been urging, given the event's continued relevance.

"We must consult with them, and I think the summit will take place in August, perhaps October",

Belyaninov said.

No specific venue has been chosen yet, the diplomat added. He suggested that holding the event in Cairo - home to the Arab League's headquarters - would carry symbolic weight.

According to Belyaninov, Moscow has built strong relations with 20 Arab countries.