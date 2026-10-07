Russia preparing digital model of Caspian Sea

Russia is developing a Caspian Sea research program through 2030 and plans to create a digital twin of the Caspian Sea with the AI use to forecast water level fluctuations of the sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Caspian Environmental Summit.

"The Russian government is preparing a comprehensive program to study changes in the Caspian Sea water level and mitigate its adverse impacts. The program is slated to run through 2030. It provides for numerous research initiatives, the findings of which we will certainly share with all the parties," Putin said.

He also mentioned the Russian proposal to create a digital twin of the Caspian Sea.

"This refers to a high-precision virtual model leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms based on the analysis of evaporation dynamics, precipitation, and the river layer. With this model, reliable scenarios of Caspian Sea water level changes could be calculated," the head of state noted. This model could be applied to refine and adjust navigation routes, and to enhance navigation safety," Putin said.

The Russian leader invited CIS member-states to join this initiative.

He also stressed that Russia will always stand for development and strengthening of interaction among the countries for preserving the ecosystem of the Caspian Region.

The rational use of water resources in the Caspian Sea is a significant avenue of cooperation among the Caspian nations, Putin stressed. Russia is committed to further working alongside all Caspian nations to reduce water losses, optimize water management practices, and upgrade irrigation systems and pumping stations, the head of state noted.