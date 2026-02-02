Russia ready to reset relations with US

Moscow has handed proposals on removing barriers to fully mending Russia-U.S. relations over to Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Our proposals on removing these major barriers to fully mending relations between Moscow and Washington have been handed over to the Americans," the statement reads.

Moscow suggests that consultations held by expert teams from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Department of State should not be "limited to the problems facing the two countries diplomatic missions, as it’s not enough to ensure a breakthrough in building cooperation, but should move on to really important issues, including the resumption of direct flights and the return of our seized diplomatic property."