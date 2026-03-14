Russian Consulate General in Isfahan suspends operations

Russia’s Consulate General in the Iranian city of Isfahan has announced a temporary suspension of operations in light of the situation in Iran, the diplomatic mission reported on its social media page.

"Due to the current situation, the Russian Consulate General in Isfahan is temporarily suspending its operations. Information on the resumption of consular services will be provided later," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the consulate had sustained damage as a result of an attack on the provincial administration on March 8. Several staff members were knocked down by the blast wave, but there were no casualties or serious injuries.