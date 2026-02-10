Russian Consulate General to be established in Aktau

A Russian Consulate General is to be opened in Aktau, Kazakhstan. The order to establish the diplomatic mission was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the document, the staffing level of the Consulate General will be determined by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its opening and operation will be funded from budgetary allocations provided to the Ministry.

Russia has consulates general in Almaty, Uralsk and Ust-Kamenogorsk. An embassy of the Russian Federation operates in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.