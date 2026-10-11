Russian budget addresses any scenarios in global markets - Siluanov

The Russian budget for 2027-2029 has been drafted to address any scenarios in international markets, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said when speaking at the budget and taxes committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"The budget was prepared with consideration of resilience to any situation development scenarios in international market and the world economy," Anton Siluanov said.

"To this end, we lowered the base crude oil price to account for federal budget expenditures from $59 [per barrel] this year to $50 [per barrel] during all three years of the financial plan," Siluanov added.