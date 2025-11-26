Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian envoy Evdokimov: Moscow-Baku trade turnover to reach $5bln

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Azerbaijan will increase their mutual trade turnover to $5 billion this year, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said.

According to the envoy, Russia has very active cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"This year, we will probably reach a symbolic figure of $5 bln in trade turnover. For some sides, this may not be a very large figure. However, we believe it indicates very solid mutual growth in trade between our countries," Mikhail Yevdokimov said.

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 5.3% year-on-year, reaching $4.152 bln.

In the first eight months of the year, Russia ranks as Azerbaijan's second-largest supplier after China. Russia's share in Azerbaijan's total imports stood at 16.8%. Russia also remains the top importer of Azerbaijan's non-oil products.

