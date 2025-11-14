Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian national football team loses to Chile in friendly

Russian national football team loses to Chile in friendly
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia lost to Chile in a friendly match, ending its record-breaking unbeaten streak. The game in Sochi ended 0-2 in favor of the visitors.

For the first time since 2021, the Russian national football team lost, ending its record-breaking unbeaten streak. The Russian team was unable to overcome Chile, losing 0-2.

The match in Sochi was the national team's last this year. The traditionally strong Chilean team had raised concerns in the sports media and was seen as a team capable of inflicting defeat on the Russians. Unfortunately, the pessimistic predictions proved correct.

245 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.