Russia lost to Chile in a friendly match, ending its record-breaking unbeaten streak. The game in Sochi ended 0-2 in favor of the visitors.

The match in Sochi was the national team's last this year. The traditionally strong Chilean team had raised concerns in the sports media and was seen as a team capable of inflicting defeat on the Russians. Unfortunately, the pessimistic predictions proved correct.