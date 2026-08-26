Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's international reserves increased by 5,6 billion dollars in a week

Russia's international reserves increased by 5,6 billion dollars in a week
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's international reserves increased by $5.6 billion over the past week, reaching $761.2 billion, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on August 21, 2026, amounted to $761.2 billion, an increase of $5.6 billion, or 0.7%, over the week, primarily due to positive revaluation",

the bank said.

At the beginning of the year, Russia's international assets hit a record high, amounting to $827 billion.

International reserves consist of foreign currency, monetary gold, and special drawing rights.

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