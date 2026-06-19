SOCAR exports 1,000 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia

Azerbaijan continues to expand trade with Armenia: tomorrow, 17 tank cars carrying diesel fuel will depart from Baku via Georgia for the Armenian market.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways, another batch of diesel fuel exports destined for Armenia will depart tomorrow from Baku's Bilajari station.

Due to the lack of direct transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia, this batch, like all previous ones, will be carried through Georgia.

The new batch is reported to contain 1,000 tons of diesel fuel. The fuel has already been loaded into 17 railway tank cars that are awaiting departure according to the train schedule.