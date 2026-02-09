Saakashvili denies his guilt in coup détat case

Mikheil Saakashvili denied charges of attempting a coup d'état in a Georgian court. The politician faces up to three years in prison for this case.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili denied his guilt in the sabotage and coup d'état attempt charges in a Tbilisi court.

Saakashvili stated that the true motives behind the charges are not related to threats of a coup d'état, but stem from a personal conflict with Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party. According to the former head of state, he is being tried for allegedly "insulting a shark from Bidzina Ivanishvili's aquarium."

The court hearing was tense due to Saakashvili's provocative behavior, refusing to sit in the dock and accusing the judge of dishonesty. Judge Bugianishvili issued a warning to the politician, threatening to eject him from the courtroom.