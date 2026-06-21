Seven earthquakes recorded off Crimea coast

Seven earthquakes have occurred off the coast of Crimea near Sevastopol, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"According to the latest data from the Crimean Seismic Network, seven earthquakes took place in the Black Sea this morning, two of them felt, accompanied by foreshocks and aftershocks," Razvozhayev said.

One of the two strongest quakes, with a magnitude of 3.7, was detected about 26 km from Sevastopol at 6:14 a.m. local time, while the other, a 4.4-magnitude quake, struck 30 km from the city at 8:48 a.m.

No damage was reported in Sevastopol after the quakes, although further tremors are possible, the governor added.

"I urge everyone to stay calm. Experts say that regular seismic activity in our region is normal," Razvozhayev said.

The series of seven quakes off the coast of Sevastopol lasted four hours, from 5:09 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.