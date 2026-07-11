Southern route through Strait of Hormuz remains open

The southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz remains fully open for transit despite Tehran's claims of a complete closure, the Joint Maritime Information Center has said.

The center said in a statement that while the southern route is accessible and expanded for two-way traffic, a high level of security remains in the region. Crews were warned of potential mines and possible radio calls from military forces.

Sailors are advised to maintain contact with naval command, though vessels are permitted to proceed south without additional coordination, the organization added.

According to the IRGC Navy's earlier warning, the strait will stay closed until the US stops its interference in the region.