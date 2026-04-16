Syria and Türkiye may establish free economic zone in Idlib

A free economic zone may be established in Idlib, with Syria and Türkiye collaborating on the project, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

"There are significant opportunities for regional integration between Syria and Türkiye… Work is currently underway to create a Syrian-Turkish free economic zone in Idlib, where priority industries can be developed jointly",

al-Sharaa said.

He explained that Idlib's location near the Turkish border makes it the most suitable region for such a project. The region is also crossed by key transport routes connecting Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia.

Al-Sharaa also stated that the Syrian leadership, with support from Turkish partners, is investing in the reconstruction of Syria's air and maritime infrastructure, which will enhance the country's logistics capabilities.