Syrian leader says ready for talks with Hezbollah to save Lebanon

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said he is ready to engage in talks with Hezbollah in a bid to find a solution that will bring peace and stability to neighboring Lebanon.

“We want to resolve the Hezbollah problem to ensure Lebanon’s survival. And we are ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it brings good for all,” al-Sharaa said.

According to the Syrian president, Lebanon “needs a political consensus to get out of the crisis as the situation in the country will not withstand further polarization, Al Mashhad reported.

“We need to analyze the developments and look for a solution to ensure the security of the Shiite community in Lebanon instead of exposing it to threats,” al-Sharaa said.

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about Damascus’ potential role in the settlement of the conflict in Lebanon, al-Sharaa noted that the US leader did not mean any armed intervention.

“He [Trump] spoke about Syria’s role in the efforts to find a safe and peaceful solution, but this statement was misinterpreted as though Syria is going to deploy troops to Lebanon tomorrow morning,” al-Sharaa said.

The Syria president noted that Damascus’ vision is based on “the restoration of the Lebanese state, elimination of negative consequences of the war and implementation of joitn economic, political, and social initiatives.”