Tbilisi wants to join the EU in 5 years, despite Brussel’s negative attitude

Georgia could become part of the European Union even despite Brussels' current attitude toward Tbilisi, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated. Thus, he commented on the European Commission's recent decision to effectively suspend Georgia's EU membership due to "regression."

"All of this certainly speaks to a double standard and injustice. This means that European bureaucracy has serious problems,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.