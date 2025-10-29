Tehran appoints new ambassadors to Georgia and Armenia

Iran has appointed new ambassadors to Tbilisi and Yerevan, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Ali Mojani will serve as Iran's ambassador to Georgia, while Khalil Shirgholami will head the diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The appointments reflect Tehran's ongoing engagement with South Caucasus nations, following recent statements emphasizing regional stability. On August 17, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei highlighted Iran's commitment to peace in the region and readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation.