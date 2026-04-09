Vestnik Kavkaza

Tokayev: Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections to be held in August

Tokayev: Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections to be held in August
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that parliamentary elections in the country are scheduled for August 2026.

"Immediately after the constitution comes into force, I will sign a decree on holding elections to the unicameral Kurultai. The elections will take place in August of this year",

Tokayev said.

The head of state explained that he is announcing the  election schedule in advance so that parties can plan and prepare for the election campaign.

"The Kurultai elections will mark the beginning of a large-scale 'restructuring' of Kazakhstan's entire political system",

he added.

The country's new constitution will come into force on July 1, 2026.

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