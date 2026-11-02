Trade relations with Moscow important to Tbilisi, Georgian Dream says

The Georgian Dream faction has assessed the current state of trade relations with Russia, noting that they are of great importance to the republic.

Georgia and Russia are linked by trade relations that are significant for the South Caucasus country, Irakli Kirtskhalia, chairman of the Georgian Dream faction, said.

He highlighted that experts from Rosselkhoznadzor were expected to arrive in Georgia to familiarise themselves with procedures for inspecting products exported to Russia.

"Rosselkhoznadzor specialists were supposed to arrive yesterday; I will certainly check whether they arrived or not. Russian companies pay Georgian businesses for importing their products. We are here to provide our businesses with as much support as possible. We have economic and trade ties with Russia, which are important for our country,”

– Irakli Kirtskhalia said.

He stressed that they have always spoken about this and continue to do so openly.