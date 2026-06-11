Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline turns 8

Today marks the 8th anniversary of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which has delivered nearly 99 bln cubic meters of gas since its commission.

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) celebrates its 8th anniversary today, a statement published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy reads.

Since its commission, 39.3 bln cubic meters of gas have been delivered to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The total volume of gas delivered has reached almost 99 bln cubic meters.

Exactly 8 years ago, on June 12, 2018, the first phase of TANAP was commissioned, transporting Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye.

Today, the gas pipeline supplies gas from the Shah Deniz-2 field and other sections of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. It is delivered to Türkiye and European countries.