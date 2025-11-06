Trump: TRIPP to boost commercial activity of Caspian Sea states

The TRIPP (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project is economically significant for Central Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with the presidents of Central Asian countries (С5+1).

"This is a road that's being carved and goes through some of the most important places anywhere in the world, some of the most important places economically also anywhere in the world, which will boost commercial activity on the other side of the Caspian Sea, helping nations throughout Central Asia," Donald Trump said.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would bring tangible benefits to the region.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (the so-called 'Trump Route') to unblock regional communications.