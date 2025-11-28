Trump cancels over 90% of Biden's executive orders

U.S. President Donald Trump has annulled all executive orders, signed by his predecessor Joe Biden with the use of an autopen.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump said.

According to him, "Radical Left Lunatics" de-facto "took the Presidency away" from Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.

"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," Trump said.

The U.S. leader has repeatedly said that Biden did not sign documents himself, and his inner circle used an autopen for the purpose.