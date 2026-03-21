Trump gives Iran two-day ultimatum to reopen Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has issued a two-day ultimatum to Iran demanding the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that US forces will strike Iranian power infrastructure if the waterway remains blocked.

Trump stated he has no intention of engaging in negotiations with Tehran, citing the US winning the Iran war.

"Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don't",

Donald Trump said.

The president said the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and National Security Secretary Ali Larijani, along with the elimination of Iran's security leadership, are part of US efforts to effect regime change.