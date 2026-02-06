Trump hails very good Iran talks

Washington believes Tehran is inclined towards reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, but the United States is in no hurry to conclude a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We have very good talks going with Iran. They [Iran] want to make a deal, as they should. I'd love to see if there is a deal that is acceptable," Trump said.

Asked how long he was willing to wait for a deal, Trump said there's no rush.

"We have plenty of time. If you remember Venezuela, we waited around for a while, and we're in no rush," Trump said.

Speaking about the terms of a possible agreement, the U.S. president made priorities clear: "One thing, and right up front, no nuclear weapons [for Iran]."

"If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have made that deal, but they [Iran] weren't willing to do that. Now they are willing to do it. They’re willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago, or even a year ago," Trump said.

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The U.S. delegation was led by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.